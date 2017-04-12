Salaries at medical institutions with compulsory health insurance increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance has approved procedure for "Calculation and payment of extra-wage of junior and paramedical workers in the framework of pilot project" in regard with financing of the medical institutions subordinated to the agency in the administrative areas of Mingachevir city and Yevlakh district, under new principles.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers, the rules determine procedure of granting extra-wage for junior and paramedical workers.

According to the rules, salary of paramedical workers of Intensive Care Unit, Surgery Block of Operation Unit increases by 200 AZN.

Salary of paramedical workers of Surgery, Therapeutic, Pediatric, Gynecology delivery room, Hemodialysis, Family Health Center departments, as well as the pharmacy section, medical statisticians at the Statistics section increased by 150 AZN.

Salary of paramedical workers in the position of laboratory assistants at the departments of polyclinics, physiotherapy, laboratory, radiology as well as intensive care unit increased by 120 AZN.

According to the State Agency, paramedical workers in the position of pharmacist get a salary of 165 AZN according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, salary of paramedical workers in the position of pharmacist in the compulsory health insurance system will be increased by 150 AZN and amounted to 315 AZN.

Salaries of junior medical workers of Family Health Center, Surgery, Gynecology delivery room, physiotherapy, hemodialysis, laboratory, pediatric, polyclinics, radiology, intensive care, therapeutic departments as well as pharmacy section increased by 80 AZN, matrons by 130 AZN.