Russian doctor explains reason for low immunity of modern people

The weakening of the immune system in modern humans may be due to the uncontrolled use of antibiotics, Report quotes the doctor the allergist-immunologist Marina Opletaev, via Izvestia.

According to her, the immunity of the human population in recent times very much deteriorated. So, adults and children were more likely to be sick, infection among them are more oppressive, causing more complications. Thus, in the case of the emergence of new viruses, the organism cannot cope with them.

The specialist believes that one of the factors that weakens the immune system may be the influence of antibiotics, which makes the immune system less sensitive. Opletaev reminded that antibiotics do not kill viruses; they cure bacterial infections, manifest complications from viral diseases.

This view is supported by associate Professor in the Department of immunology Russian national research medical University named after Pirogov, the allergist-immunologist Olga Pashchenko. She noted that the overuse of antibiotics leads to the destruction of healthy microflora of the body, which is considered an integral part of the immune system. At the same time increases the resistance of pathogens to antibiotics due to numerous mutations of the genome of viruses and bacteria.