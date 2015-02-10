Rules for giving control marks to medicines to be changed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 February.REPORT.AZ/ The amendment is expected in the law "On medicine" in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the draft amendment to be discussed in Milli Mejlis covers the Article 8 "The state control over the quality, efficiency and safety of drugs" of this law.

According to the new amendment, a form of control marks of medicine, the registration and the rules for use, as well as, the amount paid for the purchase of the control mark will be determined by the relevant executive authority.

Under the project, the amount paid for acquiring the control marks is transferred to the state budget. The control to transferring of the money into the state budget and registration rules are set by the relevant executive authority.

According to another amendment, the relevant executive authority provides the control marks.