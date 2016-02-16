Presidential decree approves regulations and structure of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of regulations and structure of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the decision, the Cabinet of Ministers should prepare the proposals on coordination of the President's acts to this decree during three months and present to the head of the state, as well as coordinate normative legal acts to this decree.

Number of employees of State Agency will be determined within a month.