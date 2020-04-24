Top

Reasons why coronavirus less spread in Azerbaijan: WHO

"The faster a coronavirus-infected person is detected, the isolation process will give a positive result. Azerbaijan has taken a commendable step in this regard", Report quotes the Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, as saying at an online briefing.

She noted that since the country declared a quarantine regime at the right time, it contributed to the reduction of the number of infections: "Moreover, individual checking of persons entering the country and timely isolating of infected persons in the specialized hospitals is commendable."

