Promotion of artificial feeding among pregnant women and mothers will be banned

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ. Promotion of artificial feeding products among pregnant women and mothers, as well as in medical institutions will be banned.

Report informs, Amendments to law on “On nourishment of infant and children of early age” related to this have been proposed.

The new bill envisages banning promotion of artificial feeding products among pregnant women and mothers, as well as in medical institutions.

Only properly certified artificial feeding products can be advertised. Number of certificate, date of issue and name of certification agency must be indicated in advertisement. Age limits, importance of consultations with specialists, as well as advantages of breastfeeding are other mandatory information to be included in advertisements.

The bill will be discussed in plenary session of the parliament on November 29.