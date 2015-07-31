Prices for 250 medical products to be changed on September 15, minister says

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tariff (Price) Council started regulation of prices for medications in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of the Tariff Council, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev said in his interview with Azerbaijan newspaper, the Council established a list of 250 essential and popular medications.

“In accordance with the Tariff Council’s order, starting from September 15, the medications can be sold only by regulated prices,” the minister states.

Suppliers can submit declarations for establishment of regulated prices for other medications by August 10.

“In comparison with the existing tariffs, new tariffs are lower for 3 times for 20% of medications, 2 times lower for 40% of medications and by 90% lower for the rest of medications”, he added.