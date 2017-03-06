President: Great works done in health sector of Azerbaijan

© President.az

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Great works have been done in Azerbaijani health sector in recent years, over 600 hospitals and medical facilities overhauled or restored. Newly built or renovated hospitals operate almost in all districts. We have already created material-technical base of the health field. Now the most complicated surgeries are carried out in Azerbaijan and today, both logistical support and quality of our health care system is highly improving. International organizations also say it. In particular, the World Health Organization highly appreciated the works carried out in this area. It has also been reflected in the statistics, life expectancy increases, infant and maternal mortality decreases. It is one of the main indicators of the health care system".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the Heart Center under the Republican Treatment and Diagnostic Center on March 6.

The head of state stressed that development of health sector shows overall development of each country: "We will take additional measures in the health sector in the future. Establishment of such magnificent centers shows overall development of our country. Because if this center differs from the of the world's most advanced medical centers, this is only from a positive aspect".