Preparations completed for evacuation of Azerbaijanis and Turks from Wuhan

Turkey has completed preparations for the evacuation of Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Report says, citing Huriyyet, that 35 Turkish and 10 Azerbaijani citizens are currently in the city.

Koca Yusuf military convoy, which was turned into an ambulance aircraft, will be sent to China to evacuate Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens.

Upon arrival in Turkey, they will be provided with special clothing and kept in quarantine for two weeks.

"At present, our citizens have no symptoms of the virus. But doctors will examine them at Wuhan Airport. The Health Ministry will provide everyone, including the pilot and the crew, with special clothing. Citizens brought to Turkey, the pilot, and the health crew will be kept in quarantine for 14 days. No one can doubt that Turkey is taking all possible measures against this infectious disease," Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.