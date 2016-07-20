Physician: 'Number of deaths on road accidents in Azerbaijan up by 31.3%'

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Number of traffic accidents in Azerbaijan increased by 33.1% during last 10 years'.

Report informs, Senior Physician of Ganja Regional Station of Urgent Medical Aid Station of the Health Ministry Sevinj Huseynova said.

According to her, number of deaths during incident increased by 31.3%, while injured by 32.6%.

S.Huseynova noted that statistics created ground for establishment of a new structure in the field of first aid of the country: 'To provide timely and quality first aid to patients as well as to injured in traffic accidents, to take them to hospitals are important issues'.

She noted that Emergency Medical Service plays great role in protection of public health: 'Sudden illnesses, injuries, accidents, rapidly developing pathological processes, severe diseases cause serious violations of vital organs and systems and constitutes a serious threat to life. Traffic accidents should be specially stressed in this regard. Thus, every year hundreds of people die in road accidents or become crippled for life'.