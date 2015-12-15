Persons encouraging family members for sale of artificial baby foods to be fined

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Persons encouraging family members in order to increase sale of artificial foods for babies and underage children will be fined in great amount in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant issue mentioned in newly prepared Administrative Offences Code.

In accordance with new Article 213.0.3 of the Code, physical persons will be fined from 150 manats to 200 manats, officials from 250 manats to 300 manats, legal persons from 750 manats to 1000 manats for encouraging medical workers or family members by such or other way in order to increase sale of artificial food products.

In accordance with current law, physical persons are fined from 50 manats to 100 manats, officials from 100 manats to 200 manats, legal persons from 500 manats to 1000 manats for such violations.

Newly prepared Administrative Offences Code is in the form of draft now. If draft to be adopted, the new code will come into force from May 1, 2016.

The code draft was recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.