​Pam Wenning: Azerbaijani Health Ministry worthily fulfilled all its requirements and obligations at Baku-2015

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Head of medical services and doping control of the Organizing Committee of the First European Games Pamela Wenning sent a letter to the Ministry of Health, Report was informed by the International Relations Department of the Ministry.

The former head of medical services of the Organizing Committee of the London Olympics and the head of the Department of medical services and doping control of the Organizing Committee of the 1st European Games Pamela Wenning praised the level of provided medical services during the European Games. In her letter to the Minister of Health Oktay Shiraliyev, she states:

"The time has come, and I have to leave Baku and return to the United Kingdom. I want to express my appreciation to you and your team for the incredible example of mutual cooperation and a high level of medical services provided during the European games.

The Ministry of Health has fulfilled all the requirements and obligations in accordance with the standards of medical services of European Games. You, literally, have shown dedication to your work. Ambulance services and hospitals have provided exceptional services in accordance with our proposals."

The letter notes excellent work team, which worked shoulder to shoulder with them at the headquarters of Baku-2015 "taken the initiative, they have coped with all the requirements and being confident in the success of the work, took the entire process under control.

Leadership skills displayed during exercises, cohesion in the implementation of new programs and adapting procedures are worthy of approval.

In turn, with their professional work this team encouraged doctors, nurses and medical students.

I hope that the gained experience will serve as an excellent source in hosting other large-scale international events and I curiously with watch it. I feel proud that I have been fortunate to work with you and your team."