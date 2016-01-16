Over the past 10 years number of hungry people decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made significant steps in the fight against hunger in the population.

Report informs, annual report of the Global Hunger Index says.

According to the index, index of Azerbaijan is 10 (1.7% of the total population), which allows the country to enter the list of countries with a moderate level of hungry people in the population.

At the same time, in comparison with the year 2005, the country improved its performance by 6.7 points. Azerbaijan has also improved the results in indicators such as child malnutrition and child mortality.

Turkey performs well among the region countries - 5.1, Iran - 6.8, Georgia - 8.5. Armenia figure is 11.2 (5.8% of the population). The level of children with retarded development in the country increased by 10 years from 18.2 to 20.8 points.

The worst performance is among the African countries - Chad (46.4), Central African Republic (46.9), Zambia (41.1).