Another injured in Shirvan plant blast discharged

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ One of the persons, injured during the accident at 'Araz' plant, Shirvan city, Azerbaijan, has been discharged.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

According to the information, Ministry of Defense Industry pays attention to the health conditions of the persons, injured during Shirvan 'Araz' plant accident on July 26: 'One of the three persons, which stated in the latest information to continue their treatment under medical supervision, has been discharged, while the remaining two are being treated'.