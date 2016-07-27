One injured in Shirvan plant blast rushed to Baku

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'One of the persons, injured in Shirvan 'Araz' plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI) has been taken to Baku'.

Report was told by spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Liya Bayramova.

According to her, the injured has been taken to the Scientific-Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Baku: 'Currently, 7 injured being treated at Shirvan City Central Hospital. 3 of them will be discharged in next few hours. 2 are expected to be discharged this evening'.

Notably, on July 26 at about 15:30 local time, explosion occurred at the utilization area of 'Araz' plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI) in Shirvan city. According to the official information, 24 people were injured as a result of the accident. The injured were taken to Shirvan City Central Hospital and Shirvan City Diagnostic Centre. 14 of them got outpatient treatment and discharged. Treatments of other injured continue, 7 in mild, other 3 as moderate to severe condition.

Two employees of the plant - Mammadov Aghamir Allahyar and Nuriyeva ilhama Asgar have died.