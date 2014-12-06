 Top
    One more medical institution in Azerbaijan entitled to perform organ transplantation

    Prime Minister signed an order on it

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizada made changes to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers on " The affirmation of some normative-legal acts on the application of the order on "Transplantation of human organs and tissue". Report informs, the changes were signed by taking into consideration of the Ministry of Health's suggestions.

    According to the changes, one more medical institution was entitled to perform the organ transplantation. So, after this decision, the Republican Thalassemia Center will be entitled to perform the bone marrow transplantation.

