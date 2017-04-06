One more Azerbaijani hospital starts renal transplantation

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kidney Diseases and Transplant Center of the Republican Medical Diagnostic Center (RMDC) has held a presentation.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Health, Head of the Kidney Diseases and Transplant Center Rashad Sholan and Nephrologist Orkhan Guliyev spoke about achievements in medical examination and treatment of kidney diseases in the past three years.

They said that kidney transplantation will start to be carried out in the RMDC in near future and so, greater success will be achieved in direction of public health.

It was stated that necessary conditions for renal transplantation have been established in the RMDC, constantly developing and applying the latest medical innovations. Creation of a team of medical experts in this regard stressed.