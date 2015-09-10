Oncologist: Thyroid cancer patients don't die from this disease

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Recurrence does not happen in 97 percent of cases of thyroid cancer."

Report was told by doctor of the National Cancer Center of the Ministry of Health a specialist in diseases of the thyroid gland and head of the department of radionuclide therapy Anar Aliyev.

He noted that when patients are treated with radioactive iodine, the probability of recurrence does not exist: "If a patient diagnosed with thyroid cancer, he will be operated, and then he gets treated with radioactive iodine. After that, the patient is undergoing tests at certain stages. If the results are good, according to statistics, 97 percent of the recurrences not observed. Prediction of recurrence of disease is 30 years. Normally, the probability of relapse in all cancer patients is 5 years. However, if the thyroid cancer patients get right treatment, the prognosis is 10, 20 or even 30 years. This is the only type of cancer that can be cured in 95-97 percent of cases. Thyroid cancer patients do not die from this disease. Patients as well as in other diseases of the thyroid gland, take medication, but a few high dose."