Health minister signs an order on coronavirus

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev signed an order to strengthen preventive measures in Azerbaijan against the coronavirus disease.

Report was told in the Ministry.

The order notes the need to inform the heads of medical departments and agencies of cities and regions of medical staff about this disease, immediately inform the local centers of hygiene and epidemiology of cases of acute respiratory illness, about the need to deliver the samples taken at the Republican Anti-Plague Station, disinfection, and so on.

The ministry also said that the epidemiological situation in the country is under control and cases of infection or suspected infection have not been recorded.

In general, more than 1.3 thousand people infected in all countries, about 500 died.