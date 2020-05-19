Ogtay Shiraliyev appeals to international community

"Azerbaijan promptly took serious measures against the pandemic."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev said during a video meeting of the 73rd World Health Assembly on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, we can achieve success in the fight against a pandemic only by joining forces, building a focused, well-thought-out strategy of actions: "We express our readiness to continue cooperation with international institutions and the world community. I am sure that the valuable ideas and proposals voiced today by the heads of delegations and international organizations will help us in our joint fight against the coronavirus."