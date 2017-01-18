Ministry official: Baku City Executive Power don't take steps to pump out water from basements

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Basements in more than 236 buildings in Baku were filled with water."

Report informs, the Head of the Sanitary & Hygienic Department of the Republican Center for Hygiene & Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health Ziyaddin Kazimov said at the annual meeting of the reporting.

According to him, the center receives periodic reports about basements filled with household waste and groundwater: "In this connection, checks were made in April-May 2016.

At the beginning of last year we sent corresponding letter to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Today, there are 236 buildings in the capital basements of which were filled with water".

According to the head of the department, results of analysis revealed that dirt and sewage water accumulated in the basement: " In this regard, a certificate presented to Baku city Executive Power. Basements of buildings filled with water are mainly found in Garadagh, Khatai, Nizami and Binagadi districts. "

Z. Kazimov said that climate changes observed in recent years will lead to an increase in the number of buildings with dirt and sewage water in their basements. "Sometimes, we raise the issue before the appropriate enforcement authorities, of course, and they immediately need to take precautionary measures. It is unfortunate that these works are not carried out."