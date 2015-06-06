Number of voluntary blood donors in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of blood donors in 2010 in Azerbaijan was 46 530, while this figure increased by 56.2 percent and amounted to 72 697 in 2014." Report informs, the head of the Central Blood Bank Parvana Hajiyeva said in the Forum II of Young Blood Donors.

According to him, the blood supply and the amount of its components have risen as a result of an increase in the number of donors: "21 tons 131 liters of blood was supplied, the figure increased by 71.2 percent and amounted to 36 tons 193 liters in 2014."

P.Hajiyeva added that a total of 41 606 people donated in the Central Blood Bank last year.