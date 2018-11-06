Number of tuberculosis patients made public in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "In the first 6 months of this year, 1,886 people had anterior tuberculosis in Azerbaijan, with 1,016 having primary bacteriologically confirmed patients, 437 clinically approved primary patients, while 433 patients with primary pulmonary tuberculosis," Director of the Institute of Lung Diseases of the Ministry of Health Hagigat Gadirova said.

Report informs that she spoke at the scientific-practical conference on "Modern approach to diagnosis, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis".

She said that 251 people are patients diagnosed with focal tuberculosis, while 1,145 are infiltrative patients and 74 patients diagnosed with delayed tuberculosis.

Gadirova noted that 237 patients had been diagnosed with tuberculous pleurisy, 81 with tuberculosis bone abscess, 32 with tuberculosis of internal lymph nodes in the chest, 52 with tuberculosis of the peripheral lymph nodes, 14 with with tuberculosis mesadenitis, and 3 people with 14 tuberculosis meningitis.

She noted that tuberculosis morbidity rates was 39.8 per 100,000 population in Azerbaijan last year.