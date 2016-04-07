Number of people with thalassemia made public in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ 117 500 peoplepassed medical examination since June 1 and until today in accordance with the "Rules of the medical examination of persons wishing to marry".

Report was told by Aysel Mikayilzade, Head of the Department of Thalassemia and Prevention of Research Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov.

According to her, it was found that 6 521 of them are thalassemia carriers: "They have been informed about this.Since the beginning of inspections 50 couples of thalassemia carriers were man and woman.After hearing this, some of them refused to marry. Test results are sent to medical facilities at the place of residence."

Head of the Department said that over the last 8 months syphilis found in 363 people and HIV in 74 people:

"Information regarding the HIV infection was sent to the National Centre for AIDS, as HIV-infected should be retested."

Notably, after the changes to the Family Code on June 1, 2015 those wishing to marry must undergo a medical examination.