Number of patients under hemodialysis treatment in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 29 June.REPORT.AZ/ 'Currently, over 2 900 patients receive hemodialysis treatment in 34 hemodialysis centers in Baku and regions at public expense.'

Report informs, Fariz Babayev, Chief of Hemodialysis Department of Republican Clinic Urological Hospital named after M.J.Javadzade said at a press conference.

He noted that in 2003, there was only one hemodialysis department in Azerbaijan, whilei n 2006 they were 4. According to him, currently patients are treated by 544 hemodialysis devices.

F.Babayev stated that number of patients covered with dialysis treatment increases by 20-22% each year as a result of improvement in the quality of treatment in the country, prolongation of life of patients and disease in deaths due to disease: 'Dialysis patients are fully provided with medicines and medical equipment by the state in full. 171 nephrologists, 408 paramedical personnel serve to the patients'.