    Number of deaths from "swine flu" in Turkey rises to 30

    The number of people inflected by influenza virus till today is 39

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people died from "swine flu" in Turkey till today is 30. Report informs referring to Turkish media, Health Minister of Turkey,  Mehmet Muezzinoglu said in a statement. According to him, 30 citizens died from "swine flu" till now and this indicator is 19 more than the number stated by the ministry 6 days ago (11 deaths). The minister said that the infection of a virus that reached a dangerous level, became lower for last two days and the number of people inflected by influenza virus till today is 39: "5 infected people died of influenza B virus while 4 persons H3N2 and 30 persons H1N1 viruses."

