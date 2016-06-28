 Top
    Number of children treated and examined at Institute of Pediatrics this year unveiled

    10 530 children examined at Institute's Consultative Polyclinic Department

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, 4 500 children, suffering from various health problems, have been received by the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics named after K.Farajova.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health.

    According to the ministry, in the first half of this year, the institute's Consultative Polyclinic Department examined 10 530 children.

    Notably, last year 9 099 children received by the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics named after K.Farajova. Institute's Consultative Polyclinic Department examined 21 761 children. 

