Number of children lost hearing and eyesight in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ There are over 16 thousand visually impaired children in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee, this figure made 16 381 last year.

Prevailing age group among these children is 11-17. 574 children have lost eyesight completely.

Number of children lost hearing ability completely is 1 204. Number of hearing-impared children is 3 329.

In addition, 6 152 children have speech defect. 5 190 children are mentally retarded.

Scoliosis (curvature of the spine) observed in 5 220 children.

There are 3 871 children with poliomyelitis and cerebral palsy residual.