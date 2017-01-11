Number of blood donors at Central Blood Bank in 2016 unveiled

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year 44 393 people donated blood at the Central Blood Bank of Ministry of Health".

Report informs, the bank's Deputy Director Namira Abbasova said at the reporting event of the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusionnamed after B.Eyvazov.

According to him, in 11 months of 2016, number of the donors across the country made 76 692, volume of supplied blood 36 368.9 litres: "4 141 people donated blood on day of Ashura, volume of supplied blood made 1863.8 litres."

N. Abbasova said that use of modern methods in the field of promoting blood donation led to increase in number of donors, blood supplied and volume of its components.

Deputy Director added that 46 530 people donated blood in 2010, while this figure increased by 61.6% in 2015 and made 75 184: "Almost 54.5% of this figure accounts for the bank's donors. Namely, 40 972 people have donated blood in the Central Blood Bank".