Named the number of blood donation participants in first six months of 2017

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ 18884.1 liters of blood donated in the actions, held across the country in the first six months of 2017.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, 39,756 donors participated in 177 blood-donation actions.

Most part of the donated blood was collected at the Central Blood Bank (CBB), National Oncology Center, CBB Ganja Department and Clinical Medical Center.

The donated blood and its components will be used to treat hemophilia and thalassemia patients, as well as to anyone in need of blood.

Notably, blood donors should be at the age of 18-65.