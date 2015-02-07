Number of patients applied to Clinical Medical Center in January revealed

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 3,531 patients applied to Clinical Medical Center during the first month of this year. Report was told by the head doctor of the Center, Sultan Aliyev.

According to him, 813 patients were received for the surgery disease, 942 patients applied as an outpatient: " Therapy department received 606 patients. At the same time, 101 patients applied as an outpatient. 401 patients applied with infectious diseases, 22 patients applied as an outpatient. 268 pregnant women were admitted to the maternity department, 173 of them gave birth in a natural way, while 95 patients in a caesarean operation. 130 patients were received in the gynecology department. 236 patients applied to the Toxicology department, 12 patients applied as an outpatient."