Now persons wishing to marry in Azerbaijan have to provide medical certificates

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The amendments to the Family Code of Azerbaijan was discussed at today's meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Milli Mejlis. Report informs, the draft amendments entered in Milli Mejlis at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.

It was proposed to change the date of entry into force of an amendment to the law on the need to obtain a medical certificate of persons intending to get married.

Thus, the law "On amendments to the Family Code of the Azerbaijan Republic" № 1080-IVQD dated October 17, 2014 comes into force on 1 June 2015.

This law was to come into force on 1 January.