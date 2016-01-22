New vaccine brought to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 January.REPORT.AZ/ Inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine, which tended to be applied in Azerbaijan will be brought to the country.

Report was told by Deputy Director of Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health Afag Aliyeva.

According to her, 6-month-old babies will be inoculated only once in 1 dosage.

Number of children under age of 1 is 170 thousand in Azerbaijan. To inoculate all of them, necessary amount of vaccine will be brought in stages.

She noted that completely healthy and examined children will be inoculated only once - in 6 month examined.