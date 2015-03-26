New molecule found in treatment of tuberculosis

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian and French scientists invented a new molecule with multi-drug resistant in the treatment of tuberculosis. Report informs referring to the foreign media, scientists invented a new molecule following a survey of 10 years.

Scientists observed positive results of a new molecule called "Bedakilin" in the treatment of TB disease and in people who are addicted to drugs. Also, a new invention is the first molecule found in the last 40 years.

In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already agreed to the molecule. A new invention is successful in TB treatment and eliminates the undesirable consequences arising from the disease.

Tuberculosis remains one of the world's most dangerous infections. According to statistics of the World Health Organization, over 20 million around the world are suffering from tuberculosis and 7 million of them are in a open form. 3,5 million people fall ill with tuberculosis every year and 1 million people die from it. Also, 2 people die from TB every minute. 20% of deaths in the early 20th century was due to tuberculosis.