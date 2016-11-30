New HIV vaccine trials to start in South Africa

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ A new vaccine against HIV, to be tested in a trial to be launched in South Africa, could be "the final nail in the coffin" for the disease if it is successful, scientists say.

Report informs citing the BBC, the study, called HVTN 702, aims to enroll 5,400 residents aged between 18 and 35 across South Africa. Results of the vaccine study are expected after four years, in 2020.

The South African government declares daily infecting of about thousand people and 2.4 million in 2014.

Notably, the vaccine being tested in HVTN 702 is based on a 2009 trial in Thailand, that was found to be 31.2 percent effective at preventing HIV infection over the 3.5 years of follow-up after the vaccination.

Notably, December 1 is World AIDS Day. In 2015, number of infecting people in the world made nearly 37 million. The virus mostly spread in southern region of Sahara Desert, Africa.