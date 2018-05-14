New Director appointed in Scientific Surgical Center named after Academician M. Topchubashov- EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ New director has been appointed in Scientific Surgical Center named after Academician M. Topchubashov.

Report was told by spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Safaya Ahmedova, Aghayev Rauf Maqsud oglu has been appointed to this post.

Ministry spokesperson said that, Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed an appropriate order.

Notably, R. Agayev previously worked as a deputy director at the Training and Surgical Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

Notably, former director of the institute, academician Boyukkishi Aga Aghayev passed away on April 4 at the age of 90.