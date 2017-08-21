New director appointed at Traumatology and Orthopedics Institute - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ New director has been appointed at the Scientific-Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the Ministry of Health.

Report informs, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed relevant decree.

According to the decree, Gasimov Ilgar Abulfaz was appointed to the post.

Former director of Institute, Vagif Verdiyev dismissed at his own request.

Notably, I.Gasimov was born in Baku in 1965. In 1988, he graduated from the Azerbaijan Medical Institute and defended his candidate dissertation at the Central Traumatology Institute of Moscow in 1994. In 1996-2000, he studied at the Central Traumatology Institute of Moscow for doctoral studies and defended post-doctoral degree in medicine.

In 2000-2004, he worked as Senior Research Fellow at the Department of Arthroplasty and Endoprosthesis of large joints of the Central Travmatology Institute of Moscow. In 2004-2006, he was a scientific worker at the Department of Postgraduate Education, Traumatology and Orthopedics at the Russian Medical Academy. Later he returned to Baku and worked on his specialty.