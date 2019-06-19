National Hero who suffered a stroke taken to Disabled Rehabilitation Center, his health improves

"At present, my health is normal and I continue treatment at the Republican Disabled Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection," National Hero of Azerbaijan Zabit Guliyev who suffered a stroke in Kyiv, Ukraine, said.

He said that he feels better compared to previous days: “I will undergo treatment here for 21 days. The doctors here say that I will be even better in the future. So far, I cannot handle myself completely."

The treatment of the National Hero was taken under strict surveillance on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. On May 11, he was placed to the Institute of Neurosurgery named after A.P.Romodanova