Natig Aliyev taken to Turkey by special plane accompanied by Turkish physicians

© Report.az

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister, hospitalized in the Central Hospital of Oilmen, Natig Aliyev was taken to Turkey due to serious problems in his health.

Report informs, Turkish team of doctors were called to examine the Azerbaijani Energy Minister.

After an examination and consultation together with Azerbaijani physicians it was decided to take N.Aliyev to Turkey to continue treatment. The minister was taken to Turkey by a special plane accompanied by Turkish physicians.

Notably, on June 4, N.Aliyev was hospitalized in the Central Hospital of Oilmen with the diagnosis of cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated after intervention of the physicians. The energy minister was taken to intensive care unit, stents were placed in his heart.