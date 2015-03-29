Mursal Hamidov appointed to new position

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chief doctor of the Baku First Aid Station Mursal Hamidov was appointed to the new position. M.Hamidov confirmed this information to Report agency.

According to him, today he started the duties of the chief doctor at the first aid station of the Ministry of Health. Minister of Health Oktay Shiraliyev has signed the corresponding order:

'On March 18, i had to start my new responsibilities. However, during the holidays, I went on to serve on the old workplace. However, these days I have performed my work duties in the new job. Starting from today, I'm on the new workplace', said M.Hamidov.

He also noted that, Rauf Nagiyev appointed as chief doctor to the Baku First Aid Station.

R.Nagiev have been working in the health sector for a long time. Previously, he worked as the deputy chief physician of theBaku's First Aid Station. Since 2011 R. Nagiev worked as deputy chief in the General Directorate of Health.