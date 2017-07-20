Mirjalal Kazimi: 107 patients transplanted liver, but 356 kidney

© Report.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ “So far, some 107 patients have been transplanted liver, but 356 patients kidney.”

Report informs, Head of the Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of the Central Hospital of Oilmen, Mirjalal Kazimi said at a press conference.

According to him, one of the main problems was that patients took to foreign countries: “Earlier, 40% of our patients were those who went abroad and came back; now, 95% of patients do not go overseas anymore. The rest is free to go anywhere they want for treatment.

He noted that another problem was the organization of organ transplantation: “At the present time, it is impossible in our country. Only organs of relative donors are used in Azerbaijan. Now, the issue regarding making changes to the legislation in connection with this is discussed.”

Mirjalal Kazimi also underlined that 9 female patients, who had been transplated organs, gave birth.