Ministry official: Sometimes people don’t know where to apply about their illness

Baku. 1 February. REPORTS.AZ/ Electronic Healthcare Center of the Ministry of Health had received 61 452 applications during two years of its operation.

Report informs, the center’s coordinator Naila Dashdamirova told reporters.

According to her, 43 062 (70%) of applications were queries, while 8 299 (14%) were for treatment: Only 365 complaints registered by the system during two years. These complaints have been promptly investigated by various health agencies: some of them were ignored as unfounded, the others were treated properly”.

N.Dashdamirova noted that most of unfounded claims are related to citizens’ diseases: “Thus, sometimes people don’t know where to apply about their illness. Complaints emerge, because they apply to wrong medical institutions. Citizens don’t know to which medical institution to go for their problems. Treatment should start on policlinic level. When the citizen goes to hospital without any guidance and gets rejected, some problems emerge. Complaints are equally distributed in capital and regions”.

Specialist of Electronic Healthcare Center Sevda Gafarova told that 30 576 applications have been registered in ‘9103-Hot Line’ service, including 19 008 (62%) queries.