Ministry of Justice: Tuberculosis mortality rate decreased by 105 times in Azerbaijani penitentiary institutions

Tbilisi. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan's experience in the fight against tuberculosis is assessed as an example for the regional countries by the World Health Organization," the head of the department for medical treatment of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Fuzuli Huseynov told reporters.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that, according to him, the number of tuberculosis cases in the penitentiary institutions of the country decreased several times and the number of deaths dropped by 105 times in comparison with 1995 thanks to to measures taken in this field in Azerbaijan. "The indicator of treatment of sensitive tuberculosis in Azerbaijan has reached 92-93%, while the WHO target in this area is 85 percent. "

Huseynov said that the indicator of successful medical treatment of resistant tuberculosis makes 78% in Azerbaijan: "According to WHO recommendations, the target indicator is 75 percent. Azerbaijan takes one of the leading places among world countries for successful treatment of all forms of tuberculosis."

Notably, a regional conference dedicated to struggle against tuberculosis has kicked off in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The two-days event is attended by representatives from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The outcomes of the measures carried out by WHO in the fight against tuberculosis and achieved results are discussed at the meeting.

Within the framework of the conference, the experience gained by states in the fight against tuberculosis is being considered. Along with the Ministry of Justice, other responsible representatives of the Ministry of Health and other related organizations participated in the event.