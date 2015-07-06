Ministry of Health releases information about explosion at Shirvan plant

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Health released an information in regard with explosion, which occurred today at the technical control plant in Shirvan city, Azerbaijan.

As Report informs referring to the Ministry, at the scene were involved 8 teams of the Ministry of Health of Baku and Shirvan cities.

According to information from the Ministry, 19 people received in Shirvan central hospital with a diagnosis of poisoning and burns. The medical conditions in the hospital are at a high level, and the victims are maintained with all necessary assistance.

13 of the 19 injured admitted to hospital have already been discharged. In regard with the incident, the ambulance Ministry of Health with toxicologists, surgeons and intensive care specialists sent to Shirvan city.

Currently, treatment of 6 people continues.