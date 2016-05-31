Ministry of Health: State of a person injured in Khizi bus crash is critical'

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Health has declared current condition of the injured in Khizi region.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, condition of 1 person, who has been taken to Sumgayit City Emergency Medical Aid Hospital, is critical: 'That person received head injuries in the crash. Condition of other 14 persons is moderately severe'.

Notably, on May 29, the bus, carrying students and lecturers of Sumgayit State Technical College, which acts under Sumgayit State University, crashed in Altiaghaj settlement, Khizi region. 3 people died and other 21 injured as a result. 4 persons discharged.