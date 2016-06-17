Ministry of Health: Medical staff ready for Formula 1 race

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Necessary measures at the highest level have been taken by Ministry of Health to provide high-level medical services to athletes, delegations and guests of the participating countries who visited our country within the framework of Formula-1 racing, which takes place in Azerbaijan from 17 to 19 June.

Report was itold in the press service of ministry, a medical center created to provide outpatient care to athletes coming to our country to participate in Formula 1 races, including the Central Oilmen Hospital, Clinical Medical Center and the Health Center in a state of full readiness.

Ambulances, equipped with modern equipment according to the international standards will provide services within 24 hours.