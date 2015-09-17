Ministry of Health established a special commission to unveil causes of death of journalist Rasim Aliyev

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Health created a special commission to determine the cause of death of journalist Rasim Aliyev who was beaten and died in the Clinical Medical Center.

Report informs, it was said by father of R. Aliyev, Mammadali Aliyev.

According to him, the commission established based on appeal of the Prosecutor General to the Ministry of Health.

M. Aliyev noted that after the end of the commission, the question concerning the possible involvement of doctors in the death of R. Aliyev will be clarified: "Appropriate steps will be taken after receiving the commission's conclusions."

In a statement, Report's spokeswoman of the Ministry of Health, Safaya Ahmadova said that there is no information on the establishment of the commission and promised to clarify the matter tomorrow.

On August 8 at about 18:00 Baku resident Rasim Aliyev Magomedali oglu, born in 1984 was beaten by a group of unidentified persons in front of the store "Bayil Market" in the village Bayil Sabail district, and then he was hospitalized in the Clinical Medical Center with severe injuries, where he died on August 9 approximately at 05:00.