Ministry of Health disseminates information on health of citizens, injured in fire tragedy

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Health disseminated the information about the health of the citizens injured in a fire in Binagadi district on May 19.

As Report was told in the Ministry, ten persons now continue their treatment at the Department of Clinical Toxicology of the Medical Center No.1.

Three of them are the children, six woman, and a man: " They are supervised by professionals of the Ministy of Health. Ministry officials periodically visit them, also are interested in the status and treatment. They are supervised by professionals and no threats to their lives", the information says.