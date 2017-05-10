Ministry of Health comments on claims over quality of medicines imported from China

© Report

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Elsevar Agayev expressed his attitude to the claims related to the quality of medicines imported from China.

Report informs, deputy minister told reporters that the Ministry of Health pays a special attention to the quality of medicines imported to Azerbaijan.

He noted that every series of medicines is checked in the Center for Analytical Expertise of the Ministry: “Only after such a procedure their export is allowed. According to the rules adopted in the world, manufacturer company can officially manufacture its products both in China and in another country. Even leading European countries can build their production in China or in South Korea. This is due to cheap labor. Permission for their importation into Azerbaijan is granted if there is an official license for the production of these medicines. I believe that medicines imported from abroad are not exclusively of Chinese origin. They are simply manufactured there by European countries. Most of world producers use Chinese raw materials. China is a main source of medicinal raw materials in the world”.