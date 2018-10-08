Ministry of Health: Arab tourists injured in Gabala fire will be brought to Baku

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/bfdc25f6654247165a83922589e5928c/37ed9d5b-0ae8-41cb-8789-3884108b380a_292.jpg

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Arab tourist injured in the fire in Gabala will be brought to Baku for treatment, Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Parviz Abubekirov.

Report informs that, according to him, one man, 3 women and a 1-year-old baby injured in the incident were placed to the Gabala District Central Hospital and treated there: "One of them received outpatient care. Morover, one foreign citizen, born in 1995, died. "

The ministry official added that 5 people in the hospital will be brought to the Burns unit at the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Clinic of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors. "Their condition is not serious."

Notably, one person was killed and six were injured during the fire that occurred in the house of Arab tourists in Gabala district.